Mumbai: Actor Shruti Haasan shared photos of her Chennai house, calling the rooftop her first 'solo home' where she learned a lot about life. Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti shared a gamut of pictures from the place. In the first image, Shruti is sitting on the roof and smiling at the camera.

Describing it as her 'solo home', she captioned it: “I used to chill on this roof as an eighteen-year-old This was my first solo home and I learned a lot about life and myself here.”

She then shared another picture from the roof, where she said she started to dream for herself and wrote music. “I started to dream for myself I began writing music and thinking of going to music school, and I fell in love with life and myself for the very first time,” she wrote.

Shruti Haasan at the residence. Photo | Instagram

In the last image, she is seen standing on the roof and gazing into the sky. “Many days spent wishing and dreaming for the future I enjoy as my present today I work hard never to forget that Chennai girl who never forgot to be a weirdo and dream on her own terms,” wrote Shruti, who is the daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika.

It was in 2009 with 'Luck', that Shruti made her acting debut. In 2011, she made her Telugu debut with 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' and Tamil debut with '7aum Arivu'. She has worked in films such as 'Vedalam' and 'Si3', 'Gabbar Is Back', ' Welcome Back', 'D-Day' and 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' to name a few.

(With IANS inputs)