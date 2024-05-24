Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' introduce 'Bujji', a futuristic six tonne car

Makers of the upcoming sci-fi Telugu film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ introduced 'Bujji', a futuristic six-tonne car at a grand function in Hyderabad, recently. The car, which was made in partnership with Mahindra and JA Motorsports, happens to be actor Prabhas aka Bhairava's best friend in the movie.

The film will feature Prabhas in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani will also play key roles in the film, which is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The multi-lingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle, which is set in the future, will hit the screens on June 27.

Prabhas surprised the audience by arriving in the 'futuristic' vehicle at the teaser launch of the event. The function was attended by the makers of the film, close to an audience of 20,000 people and media in Hyderabad, including director Nag Ashwin, producers C Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt Chalasani, and Priyanka Dutt Chalasani.