'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film to release on this date

The highly anticipated sci-fi movie 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, is set to hit theatres on June 27 this summer. Joining the stellar cast are Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film's producers announced its release exactly two months ahead of schedule, on a Saturday.

Not long ago, the makers gave a glimpse into Big B's character of Ashwatthama in the film. The Bollywood icon was seen covered in bandages in the clip. The clip impressed the fans with the stunning de-ageing transformation of the legendary actor.

The character reveal video, a true pan-India teaser, also showcased a blend of languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

