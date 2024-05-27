Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', which won the coveted Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival, features three Malayali actors. While Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha shone at the world stage, Azees Nedumangad, who played a prominent role in the film, was not present at the function, when Payal and the rest of the team took to the stage to accept the award.

In a recent interview with an online channel, the actor revealed that he had received the invite for the event, but did not accept the offer due to language barriers. “Even Mammookka (Mammootty) enquired why I didn't go for the event. To be honest, I was hesitant as I was not sure of how I would communicate with people from other countries,” he said.

Though many people appreciated Azees on social media, some opined that the actor lost out on an opportunity of a lifetime. Azees, who is also a well-known comedian, said he realised the significance of the film's victory at the Cannes only after the event. “I am at a loss for words. I am so glad I got the opportunity to play a role in this award-winning work,” he said. The bi-lingual film revolves around two Malayali nurses who are trying to navigate their life in Mumbai.