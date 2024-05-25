Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', which is among the frontrunners for the prestigious Palme d'Or award, made history recently as it won an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes. The film's presence at the Cannes was also special for another reason. It broke India's 30-year-old 'Palme d'Or' jinx, as Malayali filmmaker Shaji N Karun's 'Swaham' was the last film to compete in this category. With just hours left for the film for the Cannes Film Festival to end, it is to be seen whether Payal's film will go home with the Palme d'Or. If it does, it will be the first film to win the prestigious award in 78 years.

'All We Imagine As Light' revolves around two Malayali nurses, played by Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, who are trying to explore their life and find a connection in metropolitan Mumbai. The film's setting has an international appeal, as it is set in Mumbai, a glamorous and all too familiar terrain for non-Indians. Remember the Oscar-winning 'Slum Dog Millionaire', the Indian movie, which was set in Mumbai's slums?

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' also has a strong French connection. It is an Indo-French production, bankrolled by Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. Payal who is no newcomer to the Cannes, made a strong impact in 2021, when her documentary, 'A Night of Knowing Nothing,' won the the Golden Eye award. Even during her years as a student at the Film and Television Institute of India, the director was known for her firebrand activism and her capability to tell stories differently. However, this time, she hit the bull's eye, selecting a film on two nurses, a profession, which holds international appeal. The movie, according to most reviews, is a glowing tale of sisterhood, which makes it even more special.

Filmmaker Shaji N Karun expressed his happiness on the film receiving standing ovation at the Cannes. “If Payal Kapadia's film wins the Palme D'Or, it will be a true moment of glory for India and for filmmaking in general. For at Cannes, the world celebrates art and culture in its truest form,” he said. He added that the over exposure of Bollywood films has hampered smaller films from countries like India to make it big at the Cannes. “People still believe Bollywood is Indian cinema. This is probably why India could not make it to the Palme D'Or category for the last 30 years,” he said.