Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' locks OTT release date

'Varshangalkku Shesham', the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, which hit theatres last month has finally locked its OTT release date. The film starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal in lead roles, revolves around two friends who are trying to make it big in the tinsel world. The movie opened to positive responses in theatres with many appreciating Pranav and Dhyan's performances in the film. Nivin Pauly who plays a spoof version of himself Nithin Molly, delighted fans who claimed the film was the perfect comeback for the actor who has had a lean period after a string of commercial blockbusters in the last decade.

Amrit Ramnath, son of acclaimed singer Bombay Jayashri, made his debut as a music composer in the movie, which also features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai, Shaan Rahman, among others.

The makers released an interesting video from the movie to announce the film's OTT release. The teaser featurers scenes from the mock movie, which is directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan's character Venu Koothuparamba. As per sources, the film will release on SonyLiv from June 7.