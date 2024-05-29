Sudapi from India: Shane Nigam posts pic wearing keffiyeh in solidarity with Gaza

Actor Shane Nigam has long been active on social media, using the platforms to share not only updates about his movies but also his political views. Despite facing criticism for his opinions, he remains vocal. Recently, Shane joined the 'All Eyes on Rafah' campaign to show solidarity with Gaza.

In a recent Instagram story, Shane posted a photo of himself wearing a keffiyeh, captioning it 'Sudapi from India'.

A few days ago, Shane found himself embroiled in controversy over a comment about fellow actor Unni Mukundan. He addressed the backlash on social media, explaining that the reactions were based on an incomplete viewing of his video, leading to misunderstandings. Shane stated, "It is very sad that people reacted to the video without watching it fully. Mahi and Unni are friends, and it is unfortunate to see the misinterpretation. My words were used to spread religious hatred, but Malayalis with a conscience will reject such actions. This is the land of Shane Nigam, Unni Mukundan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi."