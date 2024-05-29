Indian actors including Dulquer Salmaan, Alia Bhatt express solidarity with Gaza after deadly airstrike

The Israeli airstrike that reportedly ignited a fire, killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, has sparked widespread outrage. The condemnation has come not only from global leaders but also from Indian film actors. Since the incident late Sunday night, many celebrities have taken to social media to denounce Israel’s actions and express solidarity with Gaza. Celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit Nene have voiced their concerns.

According to Reuters, survivors recounted that families were preparing to sleep when the strike hit the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood, where thousands had sought refuge following the commencement of an Israeli ground offensive in eastern Rafah over two weeks ago.

On Instagram alone, an AI-generated image depicting the situation in Rafah has been shared more than 33 million times in Instagram stories. The image illustrates the tents for displaced people surrounded by Israeli tanks and military forces. The phrase 'All Eyes on Rafah' originates from a comment made by Dr. Rick Peeperkorn, Director of WHO’s Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In February, as tensions mounted in Rafah and more than 1.5 million refugees moved into the city, Dr. Peeperkorn warned of an 'unfathomable catastrophe' if an Israeli attack occurred there. During a WHO press briefing from Rafah, he emphasized, 'All eyes are on Rafah'.Indian Celebrities Express Solidarity with Gaza After Deadly Airstrike