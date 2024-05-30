Digitally remastered version of 'Ghajini' to release in Kerala on June 7

'Ghajini', the A R Murugadoss directorial, which hit theatres in 2008, is all set to grace the screens once again in Kerala on June 7. As per sources, the movie will also release in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The film features Suriya, Asin and Nayanthara in lead roles was a huge commercial success, prompting the team to remake the film also in Hindi. The Hindi version of 'Ghajini' featured Aamir Khan in the lead, while Asin reprised her role in the film.

Film industry tracker Girish Johar revealed that the movie was gearing up for re-release in Kerala next month. According to him, the film's digitally remastered version will hit theatres. “The original famous film #Ghajini will return to Kerala cinemas on June 7th with a new digital version,” he wrote, while sharing the poster of the film on X, formerly Twitter.

The movie was bankrolled by Salem Chandrasekharan under Saravana Creations. The music of the film composed by Harris Jayaraj also received critical acclaim. Roshika Enterprises will re-release the film in Kerala.