Suresh Gopi to play lead in this legal thriller. See J.S.K first look poster

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi who made history by becoming BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, is all set to play the lead in an upcoming Malayalam movie. The film directed by Pravin Narayanan is a legal thriller titled 'J.S.K', expanded as Janaki Versus State of Kerala. People's expectations have also soared after the makers released the poster of the film. The actor shared the poster with the caption: 'Presenting to you the first look poster of my new movie, #JSK.'

Suresh Gopi is expected to play a lawyer in the film, which will also feature South Indian actor Anupama Parameswaran. The actor's powerful performance as advocate Balachandran in Shaji Kailas' thriller 'Chinthamani Kolacase' was also well-received.

J.S.K is being marketed with a punchline: 'I know what I am doing and will continue doing the same.' On Wednesday, the actor had revealed that he will be seen in a film produced by Mammootty Kampany. Though the superstar did not reveal the name of the film, there are speculations the movie is being directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Though Suresh Gopi is expected to have his hands full as the Lok Sabha MP in Thrissur, the superstar said he does not have plans to give up acting. He has a few more movies lined up with some notable directors. He was last seen in the Arun Varma-directorial 'Garudan' written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.