Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with Umapathy Ramaiah

Actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of actor Arjun Sarja, tied the knot with actor Umapathy Ramaiah, son of Thambi Ramaiah, in a traditional ceremony. The lavish Hindu-style wedding took place in Chennai on June 10, surrounded by family, relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

The bride looked resplendent in a red saree, adorned with traditional jewellery, while the groom wore an all-white dhoti and shirt, epitomizing traditional elegance.

Leading up to the wedding, the couple and their families celebrated with a series of joyful events, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies. These events, held on June 7, generated significant buzz, with photos going viral soon after.

Aishwarya and Umapathy first met on the sets of the reality show 'Survivor Tamil' and got engaged on October 28, 2023. Aishwarya, known for her roles in Tamil films like Pattathu Yaanai and Prema Baraha/Sollidava, is now preparing for her Telugu film debut. Meanwhile, Umapathy is recognized for his work in 'Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay' and 'Thanne Vandi'.