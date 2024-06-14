From 'Maharaj' to 'The Boys Season 4': New OTT releases this week

Looking for some fun ways to spend your weekend? If you are a movie lover, you should spend some time catching up with some of the latest film releases that are now available on various OTT platforms.

Maharaj (Hindi)

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is set to make his acting debut in Netflix’s upcoming biographical crime drama, 'Maharaj'.The film, also starring Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat, centres on a journalist who challenges the actions of a spiritual leader while promoting social reform and women’s rights.

Streaming on Netflix from June 14.

The Boys Season 4 (English)

In its fourth season, 'The Boys' depicts a world teetering on the edge of chaos as Victoria Neuman edges closer to the Oval Office, influenced by Homelander. Butcher must reunite his team to prevent the looming disaster.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 13.

Presumed Innocent (English)

Jake Gyllenhaal joins Ruth Negga and Bill Camp in Apple’s new mystery crime drama, 'Presumed Innocent'. This miniseries, adapted from Scott Turow’s 1987 novel, follows a legal prosecutor at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office who becomes a suspect in the murder of his own colleague.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from June 13.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 (English)

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) steps into the spotlight as her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) blossoms. The new episodes will delve into Penelope’s strained friendship with Eloise and her secret life as Lady Whistledown.

Streaming on Netflix from June 13.

The Fall Guy (English)

This action-comedy movie centres on a famous stuntman who quits his successful career after an accident. He is compelled to return to the sets when his former lover, now a filmmaker, struggles to find a lead actor for her film. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Streaming on BookMyShow Stream from June 14.

Gaanth Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar (Hindi)

Set in Delhi, 'Gaanth' is a gripping crime drama following Officer Gadar Singh as he investigates a mass suicide case. He teams up with talented psychiatric intern Sakshi Murmu. Will they solve the case? The series features Manav Vij, Monika Panwar, Saloni Batra, and Gopal Datt.

Streaming on JioCinema from June 11.