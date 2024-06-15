'Aadujeevitham' OTT release to be delayed further: Reports

'Aadujeevitham', the Malayalam blockbuster which hit theatres on March 28, is yet to lock its OTT release date. As per reports, the film's OTT rights are yet to be sold. Initially, there were reports that Disney+Hotstar had bagged the film's digital rights and planned to stream the movie from May 26. However, now we hear the makers are vying for the Oscars and are making strategic decisions in this regard.

According to trade analyst and film critic A B George, the makers have already signed a deal with a major studio for an Oscar campaign. “'Aadujeevitham' OTT rights deal is still pending as per close sources..!! Reason - The makers have signed a deal with a major studio for the Oscar campaign, and many other aspects regarding that are yet to be finalized. OTT and satellite deals will be arranged after that because this movie is not made just for a theatrical run and then to be sold," he wrote.

'Aadujeevitham' directed by Blessy is based on the award-winning novel of the same name written by Benyamin.

The film feature Prithviraj as Najeeb, an Alappuzha native who leaves his homeland in search of better pastures in the Gulf. However, after reaching Saudi Arabia, he learns he is forced to lead a treacherous life, forced to tend goats and camels in a vast desert without proper food, water or clothing. Prithviraj who underwent a huge physical transformation was appreciated for his performance in the film, which also features Amala Paul, Rik Aby, Talib Al Balushi, Jimmy Jean Louis, among others.