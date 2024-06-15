Bhavana, Shilpa Bala, Jayasurya attend Rahul Subramanian's wedding reception

Music composer Rahul Subramanian who got engaged to long-term girlfriend Debbie Susan Chembakassery tied the knot at a grand function on June 12. Rahul is actor and singer Ramya Nambeesan's brother. Photos and videos of the wedding have gone viral on social media. Ramya herself shared videos from the wedding reception, which was attended by friends and family.

Bhavana who is Ramya's close friend was also present, along with other celebrities. The actor looked radiant as she stepped out in a peacock green dress, which she paired with some nice accessories. Actor Jayasurya and designer-wife Saritha, actor-dancer Vineeth and family, Shilpa Bala were among the other celebrities who attended the function.

Rahul and Debbie have been in a relationship for the past 10 years. Rahul began his music career in films with 'Philip and the Monkey Pen', which was directed by Shanil Muhammed. The film featured Ramya in a lead role. He then went on to work in several Malayalam films, including 'Jo and Jo,' 'Home,' among others. Debbie who hails from Kochi is a digital content creator.