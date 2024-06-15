'Melodi' video: Kangana Ranaut says PM Modi makes women feel he is rooting for them

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni's 'Melodi' selfie has broken the internet. In the viral video, the Italian PM is seen making the video and saying, ‘Hello from Team Melodi’. PM Modi can be seen laughing in the background. The five-second video was shared by Meloni on her X account on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi re-shared the video and wrote, "Long live India-Italy friendship!".

The two leaders met on Friday towards the end of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit. This was his first foreign visit after assuming charge for a historic third term as the prime minister. In December last year, the two leaders had clicked a selfie on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

The two leaders have often been subject to memes, with netizens dubbing them as 'Melodi'. Now, actor and MP Kangana Ranaut has appreciated PM Modi for his camaraderie with the Italian prime minister, saying he knows how to make women feel like he is rooting for them. “One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise (heart emoji)”. “No wonder PM Meloni thinks that Modi ji is team Meloni,” she added.

