Samantha to join Mammootty for Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam debut?

Actress Samantha is reportedly set to make her Mollywood debut. According to reports from 'Movie Tamil', Samantha is planning to step into the Malayalam film industry and is eyeing a role alongside superstar Mammootty in an upcoming action thriller. The yet-to-be-titled film is said to be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

As per reports, Gautham Vasudev Menon is likely to make his Malayalam directorial debut with this movie. Mammootty. An official announcement from the makers is awaited, and the film is expected to start production this month.

Earlier, Gautham Vasudev Menon had shared the screen with Mammootty in ‘Bazooka’. He has also expressed his desire to direct a Malayalam film. In a recent interview, he mentioned, “I am also looking to see if I can direct a film next year in Malayalam; I am in discussion with a couple of actors. I really want to work with Mammootty sir and also with Fahadh Faasil.”

There are rumours that Nayanthara was also being considered for the female lead opposite Mammootty. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.