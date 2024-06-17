Actor Dileep who was last seen in 'Pavi Caretaker' visited mimicry artist Mahesh Kunjumon's house in Kolenchery in Ernakulam recently. Photos from the visit were shared by Mahesh on Instagram stories. Dileep reportedly brought some gifts along with him. “Thankyou, Dileepetta,” Mahesh wrote.

Mahesh who shot to fame for perfectly imitating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Covid-related press conferences, was seriously injured in a car mishap that killed popular TV artist Kollam Sudhi, last year. Mahesh is on his way to full recovery. He had recently imitated Kannada actor Raj B Shetty's voice from his interviews to Malayalam online portals. Raj, who made his debut in Mollywood with Mammootty-starrer 'Turbo' also appreciated Mahesh's performance. “How can you be too good?,” asked the actor under the post.

Mahesh is also a voice actor in movies and has given voice to several characters in recent years. He was the voice of 'Avatar' character Jake Sully in Malayalam. He had voiced seven characters in the Malayalam version of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'. He is also popular for imitating Vineeth Sreenivasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Babu Raj, among others.