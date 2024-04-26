Pavi Caretaker: Balancing humour, emotions with dexterity | Movie Review

Unlike Dileep's recent films, 'Pavi Caretaker' does not deal with complex, political issues, like in 'Thankamani' where Dileep played a vengeful man whose wife was a victim of political scheming and police atrocities nor does it try to have lofty goals like in Rafi's 'Voice of Sathyanathan'. Rather, its likeability lies in its simplicity. Though in this film Dileep does resort to slapstick comedy to elicit laughter he fails at times. But it is saved by some good craft.

Dileep-starrer 'Pavi Caretaker' is a simple tale of an intrusive, yet friendly caretaker named Pavithran who doubles as a security at night. His only comfort is his Labrador, whom he affectionately calls Bro. 'That's how we Kochiites address each other,' he quips, whenever he introduces his pet dog.

Actor-director Vineeth Kumar had proved his calibre as a good director with his previous work 'Dear Friend' featuring Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran. With 'Pavi Care Taker' too, he manages to do the same and also shows us that he is good at handling comedy.

Scriptwriter Rajesh Raghavan whose previous work in 'Aravindante Athidhikal' was widely appreciated is able to balance the comic and emotional track well. In his hands, Dileep's character does not go overboard. Rather, he is able to extract exactly what the audience expects from an actor like Dileep.

What works most for the film is the camaraderie between Dileep and his co-stars. Radhika Sarathkumar is in her element as a retired SI who rents the first floor of her house to Pavithran. The love-hate relationship with Pavithran is the highlight of the movie. Pavithran is dismayed to learn that she plans to rent out her house to someone else. What unfolds after forms the crux of the film. Watching Dileep and Johny Antony exchange words onscreen is a delight for anyone who has loved their combo in the past.

Some of the scenes in the movie may remind you of the romantic comedy 'You've Got Mail' starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan and seem to have been borrowed from other films of the same genre. Despite that, the treatment stays fresh, though it is not fully devoid of the typical comedy and formula that are part of Dileep's films.

While the music by Midhun Mukundan blends well with the movie and manages to uplift the mood, far too many songs are a distraction. Despite these issues, 'Pavi Caretaker' is definitely an engaging watch.