'Kanakarajyam' starring Murali Gopy and Indrans is a film that explores the lives of two men who come from similar economical backgrounds, but with their own baggage. Initially, one may not be able to comprehend the film's connection with the title, but its significance will not be lost on the audience as the movie progresses.

'Kanakarajyam', directed by Sagar Hari, is all about the fragility, yet richness of the human heart. Indrans plays Ramanandhan, a jewellery shop security guard, who is all set to be feted by his recruitment agency for being a dedicated worker. He holds great pride in protecting the shop. “It's like protecting my country. I have always wanted to serve my nation and I did that by being a military cook for 20 years,” he says.

Murali Gopy who plays Venu, meanwhile, is neck-deep in debt. His problems are aggravated when he is forced to finance his sister-in-law's engagement. How the lives of Ramanandhan and Venu are intertwined form the crux of the film.

Towards the interval, one is vaguely reminded of Dileep's situation in 'Meesha Madhavan', but in treatment, the film could not be any more different. Unlike Sagar's previous works 'Veekam' and 'Sathyam Mathram Bhodippikku', 'Kanakarajyam' has a better developed script. In fact, Sagar's story is timely and explores the struggles of a man who is at the verge of bankruptcy with no one to assist him. It also unravels the complexities of family life and gently prods the viewer about the need for open communication between spouses.

Indrans plays Ramananandh in the movie. Photo | Imdb

'Kanakarajyam' is easily Indrans' best work after 'Home'. The actor is living his character, almost akin to how he played Oliver Twist in the critically acclaimed 'Home'. The depth and finesse with which he carries each character is what makes Indrans stand out. Murali Gopy also does a good job, though it's his performance in the climax which is worth mentioning. Leona Lishoy, Sreejith Ravi among others have performed well. The background score and songs by Arun Muraleedharan elevate the movie.

However, this does not mean the film is without faults. Remya Suresh as Venu's mother-in-law is a miscast since there is no visible age-difference between the two. The trend of Malayalam cinema casting younger women to play mother to older heroes or protagonists need to change, given that we have a tremendous talent pool of older women to play the same roles. Also, while the execution of the film is praise-worthy, Sagar's writing sometimes slows it down. Despite these flaws, the movie, is definitely a good watch.