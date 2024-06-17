Bengaluru: Postmortem reports have revealed some shocking details in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda. As per the reports, Renukaswamy, who was killed by Darshan's gang for allegedly harassing Pavithra on social media, was tortured brutally before his death.

The postmortem reveals that the gang had administered electric shocks to the victim Renukaswamy who was a devoted fan of actor Darshan and also brandished him with hot iron. He also suffered grievous injuries to his private parts and head. The murder took place at a shed in Pattanagere, which belonged to one of the accused person's relative.

The police team, meanwhile, seized a car on Sunday that was allegedly used in kidnapping the victim. One of the accused persons, Ravi, had allegedly parked the car at a house at Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district. Forensic experts were present when the vehicle was seized. The police also interrogated Ravi's family and seized many items from the car. Darshan, popularly known as 'Challenging Star' and 12 of his close associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of the 33-year-old. Both Darshan and Pavithra are the prime accused in the case. Though Darshan is married, he has been in a relationship with Pavithra for the past 10 years.