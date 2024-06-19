Dhyan Sreenivasan reveals he had reservations about Pranav Mohanlal's makeup in 'Varshangalkku Shesham'

Dhyan Sreenivasan who recently played a prominent role in the hit commercial film 'Varshangalkku Shesham' revealed even he had apprehensions regarding Pranav Mohanlal's makeup in the Vineeth Sreenivasan-directorial. The actor said he had shared his reservations about Pranav's aged look in the film, which was subject to trolls post the movie's OTT release.

“The OTT audience are right in many ways. The film has its cringe moments. We felt the same when the shoot was progressing. However, Vineeth prefers to direct his film that way. I am not entirely sure if it is part of his strategy, but that is how he works,” he said. He also said Vineeth did not want to play a driver in the movie. “Vineeth played my character Venu Koothuparambu's driver in the movie. But, both me and Vineeth felt it would cliché to see both of us together. However, he obliged since the film producer Vysakh was adamant he play the character,” Dhyan said.

The film, which hit theatres in April, recently started streaming on SonyLiv. Though the film was a commercial success, it was trolled badly post its OTT release. Many criticised the film making, weak storyline and the makeup in the movie.