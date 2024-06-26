Malayali fans rejoice as they get a glimpse of Nedumudi Venu in Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2'

The trailer of ‘Indian 2,’ the most awaited movie of the year, is finally here! This is the sequel to the blockbuster movie ‘Indian,’ in which ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy. Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Indian 2,’ helmed by Shankar, is garnering praise from all corners for its technical brilliance. The character Krishna Swamy, a CBI officer portrayed by the late Malayali actor Nedumudi Venu, has been recreated using AI in ‘Indian 2.’ The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and Delhi Ganesh.

The mega-budget movie is bankrolled jointly by Subaskaran for Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Meanwhile, Sree Gokulam Movies will be distributing ‘Indian 2’ in theatres in Kerala. ‘Indian 2’ is slated to hit theatres on July 12.

The cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman and editing is by Sreekar Prasad. Muthuraj is the production designer of the film. The movie, which began filming in 2020, had been stalled multiple times due to various reasons. The crane accident on the sets that claimed the lives of three people, COVID-related restrictions, and severe financial crises had affected the filming of the movie.

‘Indian 2’ got a new lease of life after Red Giant Movies, owned by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, joined hands with Lyca Productions to finance the movie. Meanwhile, the audience can’t wait to see Kamal return as Senapathy, one of the most iconic characters played by the actor. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead in the film.

‘Indian,’ in which Kamal Haasan played the role of Senapathy, a vigilante who fights against corruption, was released in 1996. The actor even won the National Award for Best Actor for playing dual roles in the movie. The climax of ‘Indian’ had hinted at a possible sequel.