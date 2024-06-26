Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s 'Kalki 2898 AD' set for grand release with over 1 million tickets sold

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 26, 2024 11:53 AM IST
Movie posters. Photo: Instagram/Prabhas

The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. The advance ticket sales for this highly anticipated sci-fi film indicate it will make a significant impact at the box office, with over 1 million tickets already sold.
According to sacnilk.com, the film has recorded an impressive collection of Rs 36.76 crore from an estimated 1.3 million tickets sold across multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada, and in various formats. The film is slated for a wide release, with a total of 18,026 shows scheduled.
The report further states that the southern markets are proving to be the biggest contributors to the box office, highlighting the strong regional support for 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for critically acclaimed 'Mahanati', 'Kalki 2898 AD' marks his ambitious third venture. The film stars Prabhas as Bhairava, with Keerthy Suresh lending her voice to Bujji (BU-JZ-1), his AI droid companion. Deepika Padukone portrays Sumati (SUM-80), the pivotal character on the run while carrying the Kalki avatar.
As the release date approaches, 'Kalki 2898 AD' promises a compelling blend of futuristic visuals, intense drama, and philosophical undertones, shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle worth anticipating.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT