'Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil' to 'Aavesham': List of new OTT releases this week

Looking for some weekend fun? How about binge-watching some new OTT films and series that have are streaming on your favourite OTT platforms. Here's a comprehensive list of new releases.

'Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil'

This Prithviraj, Basil Joseph-starrer, which hit theatres last month, follows a 'bromance' between soon-to-be brother-in-laws Anandan and Vinu. The movie is a hilarious family drama, which also features Anaswara Rajan and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles. How their relationship turns out as Basil's character Vinu gears up to get married at the Guruvayoor Temple forms the crux of the movie. 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' is helmed by Vipin Das who directed the commercially-hit film 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey'.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 27.

'Aavesham' (Hindi Version)

This Malayalam movie featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead had already released in all languages, except Hindi on Prime Video last month. Nearly a month later, the filmmakers have released the Hindi version. The movie is helmed by Jithu Madhavan who had previously directed the blockbuster 'Romancham'. Apart from Fahadh, the movie also features Hipzter, Sajin Gopu, Pooja Mohanraj, Midhun Jai Shankar and Roshan Shahnavaz in prominent roles.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from June 27

'Satyabhama'

This Telugu crime thriller features Kajal Aggarwal in the titular role. ACP Satyabhama has been entrusted to crack a man-missing case, but her past comes to haunt her as she tries to uncover the truth. The film directed by Suman Chikkala features Naveen Chandra and Prakash Raj also in prominent roles.

Streaming on Prime Video

'Inga Naan Thaan Kingu'

This Santhanam-starrer hit theatres in May and showcases a quirky tale of a man who finds himself in a sticky situation with his wife Thenmozhi after he is accused of planting bombs in Chennai. The movie directed by Anand Narayan also blends action with comedy. Reportedly, the title of the film was inspired by a dialogue in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer'.

Streaming on Prime Video