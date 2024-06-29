Lenaa shares video of husband's latest achievement. I'm so proud, she writes

Actor Lenaa is over the moon as her husband Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an astronaut selected for India’s Gaganyaan Mission achieved another incredible feat in his career. The Indian Air Force officer has presented an MTech research colloquium at the Department of Aerospace Engineering in the Indian Institute of Science. Lenaa has also shared a video of Prasanth speaking at the conference, along with a note.

“I’m proud to share with you the news that my husband, Gp. Capt. Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair did his MTech research colloquium yesterday at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Aerospace Engineering . Here’s sharing a sneak peek into the event,” she wrote.

In the video, Prasanth could be seen explaining the theory of orbital mechanics. Meanwhile, several people are dropping congratulatory messages and comments below the video.

Lenaa and Prasanth had tied the knot on January 17 at the Malleshwaram temple in Bengaluru. The actor revealed the news about her marriage only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the Gaganyaan Mission astronauts, also formally known as vyomanauts. Lenaa had told Manorama Online that she and Prasanth chose to keep their marriage secrete due to the sensitive nature of his work.