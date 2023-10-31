Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

I was a Buddhist monk in my previous life: Lenaa

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 31, 2023 12:14 PM IST
Lenaa
Lenaa. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Lena has openly discussed her belief that she was a Buddhist monk in a previous life, recalling that in that life, she passed away at the age of 63. She claims to vividly remember all aspects of her past life experience, and during an interview with a media house, she shared these insights.

According to Lena, her past life was connected to a location near Tibet, and this past identity as a monk influenced her decision to shave her head in her current life. She also said that discussing time in a linear progression would be confusing, as she believes her previous life and her present existence exist within the same time plane. Moreover, Lena expressed her deep spiritual connection to Mohanlal, considering him her spiritual guru, and emphasized his significant role in her spiritual journey.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.