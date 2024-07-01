Thala Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi' first look drops; fans thrilled by stylish poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2024 11:57 AM IST
Vidaamuyarchi posters. Photo: IMDb

The wait is finally over as the first look of Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated project 'Vidaamuyarchi' has been revealed. On Sunday, the film's creators delighted fans by releasing the first look, featuring the actor in a stylish appearance. Lyca Productions shared the poster on social media, captioning it, "Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi. Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit."

'Vidaamuyarchi' is produced by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions and marks the first collaboration between director Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith Kumar, known for his role in 'Mankatha'. The film also boasts a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more.
Slated for a Diwali release, 'Vidaamuyarchi' promises to be a significant addition to the festive lineup. However, the makers have yet to officially announce the release plan.

