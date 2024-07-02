Superstar Darshan's mother turns emotional as she visits son in prison

Bengaluru: Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan's family visited him at the Central Prison of the Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru city on Monday. As per reports, the actor who was arrested on charges of murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, broke down upon seeing his mother Meena, who was accompanied by her son Dinakar, Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vineesh. His mother also turned emotional as she spoke with her son.

However, the preferential treatment given to Darshan in terms of allowing visits of family members has stirred a row in Karnataka. Significantly, Darshan’s family had not visited him while he was in police custody and after he was shifted to the prison also. Police sources confirmed that the family visited him on Monday morning.

Actor Darshan. Photo | X

Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have also been arrested in the case. The victim Renukaswamy's wife is pregnant with the couple’s first child. The probe revealed that Renukaswamy, a big fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. The actor is in judicial custody until July 4.