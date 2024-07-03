Luv Sinha reveals why he skipped sister Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal

Actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, Luv Sinha, recently shared why he missed his sister's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. Luv revealed that he chose not to attend because he did not want to be associated with Zaheer's family. Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai under the Special Marriage Act. Despite the grand celebrations that included many prominent figures from the film industry, Sonakshi's twin brothers, Luv and Kush, were absent from the festivities. Recently, Luv Sinha, who was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’, took to his X, and broke his silence on why he didn’t attend the wedding.

He shared he didn’t approve of his sister’s union with Zaheer and his family. Sharing a news article in his tweet, the actor wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.” “With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….” He then quoted the news article and wrote: “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team.”

(With IANS inputs)