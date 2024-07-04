Shalini's hospital photo with husband Ajith Kumar concerns fans

Actor Shalini Ajith Kumar recently shared a photo on Instagram with her husband, Ajith. Instead of the usual delight such posts bring to fans, this one raised concerns.

Shalini, wearing a hospital gown, is smiling with Ajith in the photo. The photo, taken from her hospital bed, shows Shalini with medical tags around her wrist, holding Ajith’s hand. Her caption, “Love you forever,” accompanied by numerous heart emojis, did little to explain her hospital stay. The couple’s smiles hint that Shalini is on the mend, but she did not provide any details about her condition.

Reports from India Today suggest that Shalini recently underwent minor surgery in Chennai. Ajith paused his filming schedule for 'Vidaamuyarchi' in Azerbaijan to return to Chennai and be with her. A source close to the couple mentioned, “It’s too personal, so let’s not delve into specifics. But she had surgery and is recovering well. An official statement might be released in a day or two.”