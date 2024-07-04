Now, its Wimbledon’s turn to celebrate with ‘Illuminati’

The super hit song 'Illuminati' from the blockbuster movie 'Aavesham' has conquered the Wimbledon courts too. The official Instagram handle of Wimbledon has come up with a reel using the popular song from the Malayalam film after reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz of Span downed Estonia's Mark Lajal 7-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. Millions of people have already watched the video, in which, Wimbledon asked fans of Alcaraz if they are happy in true Ranga style, "Alcaraz fans, happy alle?! 😎".

The music and the description have opened a floodgate of comments, with messages from Malayalis all over the globe pouring in. Rapper Dabzee, who sang the song, and Prime Video IN, OTT distributors of 'Aavesham', are among those comments.

'Illuminati' is a fast number from the Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Aavesham'. The song, which became a massive hit, has already amassed more than 100 million views on YouTube. Vinayak Shashikumar penned the catchy lyrics, and Sushin Shyam composed the music.