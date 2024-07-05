'Malayalee from India' to 'Mirzapur Season 3': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Mirzapur Season 3 (Hindi)

The new season of Mirzapur continues to focus on Guddu’s rise to power after killing Munna Bhaiya. Meanwhile, Kaleen Bhaiya forms new alliances to avenge his son's death and reclaim his throne. The third season of Mirzapur promises to be packed with action, thrill, and drama. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and others will reprise their roles from the previous seasons.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 5.

Malayalee from India (Malayalam)

The film tells the story of Aalparambil Gopi, a young man who leaves his village to embark on a transformative journey that changes his life forever. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Deepak Jethi, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Streaming on SonyLIV from July 5.

He Went That Way (English)

Based on the true story of serial killer Larry Lee Ranes, this upcoming movie centres around celebrity animal trainer Jim Goodwin, who picks up a young hitchhiker only to discover he is a serial killer. The ensuing events form the main plot of the film, with Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto in pivotal roles.

Streaming on JioCinema from July 5.

The Imaginary (Japanese/English)

Embark on a whimsical adventure with Amanda and her imaginary friend Rudger, whose journey takes an unexpected twist. Will they reunite before time runs out? This heartwarming story is perfect for the entire family.

Streaming on Netflix from July 5.

Bijoya (Bengali)

Bijoya is an emotional drama focusing on a woman determined to uncover the truth behind her teenage son's suicide attempt, just weeks after they move from a small town to a big city for his higher studies. This upcoming Bengali series stars Swastika Mukherjee, Debdutta Raha, and Shaheb Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Hoichoi from July 5.