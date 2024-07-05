Rajinikanth to sport Kaala-style look in 'Coolie'

Mumbai: Veteran superstar Rajinikanth will reportedly sport a salt-and-pepper look in the upcoming film 'Coolie'. As per reports, the style will be reminiscent of his look in the 2018 movie ‘Kaala.’ The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for ‘Kaithi', ‘Leo', and ‘Vikram', will also feature Shruthi Haasan in a prominent role. The actor took to Instagram stories recently and shared a picture of herself updating her fans about the shoot. Shruti captioned the picture: “Day 1 #Coolie.”

Details of the other cast who will feature in the movie are awaited. Meanwhile, the music and background score for the film are composed by Anirudh Ravichander. 'Coolie' marks his fifth collaboration with Rajinikanth after ‘Petta', ‘Darbar', ‘Jailer', and ‘Vettaiyan', and his fourth collaboration with Lokesh after ‘Master', ‘Vikram', and ‘Leo'. ‘Coolie’ is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025 in standard and IMAX formats. The film will be released in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. In addition to the IMAX format, the makers are also planning to release the film in 2D and 3D formats.