Anoop Chandran criticises Fahadh Faasil's absence from AMMA general body meeting, faces heavy backlash

Actor Anoop Chandran is facing heavy social media backlash for criticising Fahadh Faasil for not attending the AMMA general body meeting. In an interview, Anoop mentioned that Fahadh wants to keep all the money he earns to himself and accused him of being very selfish. He also emphasised that Fahadh's absence from the general body meeting, despite being in Kochi at the time, was unforgivable.

Netizens responded strongly to Anoop's comments. Some argued that it is not right to make such accusations without understanding others' circumstances. They pointed out that it wasn't just Fahadh who missed the meeting; actors like Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, and Dulquer Salmaan were also absent. Netizens also noted that Fahadh's remuneration is a result of his hard work, and there is no reason to be jealous of it.

Anoop said, "There is a need for more active participation from young actors in AMMA's activities. I disagree with Fahadh Faasil's actions. He is a highly paid actor, but he and his wife did not attend the AMMA general body meeting despite being in Kochi. They attended Meera Nandan's wedding but skipped the general body meeting. This shows he wants to keep all the money he makes to himself. AMMA's goal is to bring everyone together and work in unity, but Fahadh doesn't adhere to that."