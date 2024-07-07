Fashion flub or coolness? Justin Bieber's outfit for Anant Ambani's sangeet stirs social media

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2024 11:47 AM IST
Justin Bieber. Photo: Instagram

Justin Bieber headlined the entertainment at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday, July 5, 2024, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra, Mumbai. Videos capturing his performance quickly went viral across social media platforms. During his set, Justin delivered hit songs such as 'Baby', 'Never Let You Go', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', 'Boyfriend', 'Sorry', and 'Where Are U Now'.

However, Bieber's choice of attire, a white vest paired with loose black pants that exposed his boxers, disappointed many netizens. The footage stirred mixed reactions among fans, with some criticizing his fashion sense during the event in India. One user remarked, "He always dresses so poorly whenever he performs in India," while another opined, "Wearing inappropriate clothes might seem trendy, but it can make one look unkempt, especially at formal events."

In addition to fashion critique, Justin faced criticism for his brief appearance at Mumbai airport. Unlike Rihanna, who interacted with paparazzi upon arrival, Bieber swiftly exited his car and entered the airport terminal, declining photo opportunities from photographers waiting at a distance.

