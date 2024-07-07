P Jayachandran's family responds to fake health reports on social media

Veteran singer P Jayachandran's family has dismissed rumours about his health circulating on social media. Sources close to the singer confirmed that aside from a few age-related issues, he is in good health.

"He is okay. The photo being shared now was taken a month and a half ago. The news about his health condition is also fake; someone has spread false rumours on social media. He does have a few age-related issues, but he isn’t as unwell as the rumours suggest," P Jayachandran's family told Manorama Online.

A photo and a note suggesting that P Jayachandran was critically ill and hospitalized were widely circulated on social media. However, the family has refuted these claims. P Jayachandran celebrated his 80th birthday on March 3.