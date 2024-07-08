Margot Robbie expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley: Reports

Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. The actress, known for her role in Barbie, has been enjoying a break from the screen and was recently spotted proudly displaying her baby bump during a vacation in Italy. Confirmations from publications like People magazine and Daily Mail have lent weight to the news of her pregnancy.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley first crossed paths on the set of the World War II film, Suite Francaise, back in 2013. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage in 2016. According to People magazine, the couple is now anticipating the arrival of their first child. Daily Mail also shared photos capturing the actress at Lake Como, where her bare baby bump was prominently visible.

Despite the confirmations from media outlets, neither Margot nor Tom has publicly responded to these reports as of yet. The couple has consistently maintained privacy about their relationship, exemplified by their low-key wedding ceremony in December 2016 held in Australia, which was kept private until the actual event.