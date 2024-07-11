Kunchacko Boban honours late father Boban Kunchacko on 20th death anniversary

Actor Kunchacko Boban has shared a moving post on the 20th death anniversary of his father, noted producer Boban Kunchacko. He also posted a few pictures in which he, along with his family members, is seen praying in front of his father’s tomb. In the note, the actor thanks his father for gifting him "this family, friends, and films."

His note read: "BOBAN KUNCHACKO…

20 years of Heavenly Abode

Appa, you are the invisible omnipresence in our lives, living through the people you have influenced. Memories still remain vivid of your words and deeds, giving us the strength to move forward... stronger and together!

And on this day, as your loved ones joined in remembering your love, I can still feel the warmth they have for you as it was when you were with them.

Thank you, Appa, for giving me this family, friends, and films!"