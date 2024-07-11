Pranav Mohanlal explores artistic side with 'Like Desert Dune' poetry collection

Actor Pranav Mohanlal shared an exciting announcement on Instagram on Wednesday. The actor, who was last seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Varshangalkku Shesham,' revealed that he is in the process of compiling a collection of poems.

Sharing a picture of the book cover, Pranav wrote, "I’m working on putting together a book of poetry. Stay tuned." The title 'Like Desert Dune' is featured on the cover. Netizens cheered on the young star, with one user commenting, "Treading upon deserted routes needs courage. Poetry in today's milieu is an abandoned field. Look forward to getting inspired by your poems."

This is not the first time Pranav has shared his poetry. In 2023, he shared a poem titled 'Why,' and in 2022, he shared another poem titled 'Golden Age' on Instagram. Fans have commented that the inspiration from his travels and his innate artistic talent is what awakened the poet in Pranav. One comment said, "Who wouldn't become a poet with so many travels?" There are also comments wondering if songs, like in the movie 'After Years,' will be released in the future.