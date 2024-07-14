Prithviraj starrer 'Aadujeevitham' locks its OTT release date

Blessy’s magnum opus, 'Aadujeevitham,' starring Prithviraj in the lead role, hit theatres on March 28 of this year and is now set to release on OTT. The streaming giant Netflix recently announced the release date, stating, “A story of courage, hope, and survival. Idhu Najeebinte athijeevana katha. #Aadujeevitham is coming to Netflix on July 19 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi!”

Based on the bestselling 2008 novel by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' follows the story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who is forced into slavery as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Visual Romance, the film features a strong cast, including Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.