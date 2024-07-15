Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh among recipients of Anant Ambani's lavish wedding gifts

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their union on July 12th with a lavish wedding ceremony. Following this, a special "Shubh Aashirwad" blessing took place on Saturday. The ceremony was not only a celebration of their marriage but also a gesture of appreciation towards Anant's close friends. As a token of gratitude, Anant Ambani gifted his groomsmen, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, with luxurious Audemars Piguet watches.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Photo: AFP/Punit Paranjpe

The details of these exquisite timepieces were shared by an Instagram account, @theindianhorology. The watches are 9.5 mm thick, with a 41 mm 18K pink gold case and a sapphire crystal back. The dial, crafted from pink gold, features a Grande Tapisserie pattern. The Instagram handle commented, "Anant Ambani has gifted all friends special wedding gifts," along with a video showcasing the stunning watches.

The wedding festivities were a star-studded affair, attracting notable figures from diverse fields. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe, to international personalities like John Cena and Indian celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Baba Ramdev, the event was a melting pot of fame and glamour. The baraat procession, led by Anant Ambani, was particularly noteworthy, with prominent figures like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ananya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya dancing to the vibrant beats of the dhol.