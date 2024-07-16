Ready to apologise to Asif Ali if I made a mistake: Ramesh Narayan responds to controversy

Music composer Ramesh Narayan is facing severe backlash on social media for allegedly insulting actor Asif Ali. The incident occurred during the trailer launch of the film anthology 'Manorathangal', based on nine stories by M.T. Vasudevan Nair. The organisers had invited Asif Ali to present an award to Ramesh Narayan. However, it's alleged that Ramesh Narayan did not accept the award from Asif Ali. Instead, director Jayaraj was called to the stage, received the award from Asif Ali, and handed it over to Ramesh Narayan.

Ramesh Narayan has now responded to the controversy. "I composed the music for the film directed by Jayaraj. Not being invited to the stage during the trailer launch was disappointing. Afterwards, since I had to leave for Thiruvananthapuram, I expressed my regret about not being invited to Ashwathy," he said.

"I didn't know that Asif was coming to present the award. I'm not very young anymore, and I wasn't on the stage. If I had been on the stage, I would have noticed someone coming. I was standing below. I didn't intend to insult or discriminate against anyone. I'm sorry for any misunderstandings caused. Asif is one of my favourite actors. I plan to call Asif and apologise if I've made a mistake. I have no hesitation in apologising. It's upsetting to see cyber-attacks without understanding the situation. I would never intentionally insult someone," he added.