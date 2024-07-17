‘Devadoothan’ re-release: Will this reunion mark the return of the Mohanlal-Sibi Malayil combo?

‘Devadoothan’, the critically acclaimed film, which went on to become a commercial failure at the box office, is all set to hit theatres again, 24 years after its original release. This time, however, the Sibi Malayil-Mohanlal movie, is expected to return with greater grandeur when the film’s remastered version hits theatres on July 26.

While the audience is waiting with abated breath for the release of the film, many are excited to see the return of the Mohanlal-Sibi Malayil combo.

Sibi Malayil | File photo

Will the two, who worked together in 14 films, make a comeback of sorts, and collaborate for a new movie again? Will their four-decade-long camaraderie, that is allegedly now on the rocks after Sibi Malayil claimed Mohanlal is no more accessible, be mended? Only time will tell. Though Sibi Malayil said he had tried approaching Mohanlal for the sequel to his other cult classic ‘Dasharatham’, the actor reportedly showed no interest. Their last film together was the 2007 psychological thriller ‘Flash’, written by S Bhasurachandran.

While the backbone of Sibi Malayil’s films was scriptwriter A K Lohithadas’s screenplay, Mohanlal was a major force behind its success and vice versa. The superstar won his first national award for ‘Bharatham’, a family drama featuring Mohanlal as the younger son forced to take on the responsibilities of his household and his sacrifices.

The complex relationship between Mohanlal and Nedumudi Venu’s characters were beautifully captured on screen. With ‘Kireedam’ and ‘Chenkol’, two of Sibi Malayil’s best works, we see Mohanlal breathing life into Sethumadhavan, a young man who hails from a loving family but is defeated by circumstances over a period of time. In many interviews, the superstar mentioned the Lohithadas-Sibi Malayil combo, crediting their films for his success.

Mohanlal in 'Kireedam' and 'Chenkol'. Photos | Imdb

‘Dasharatham’, just like ‘Devadoothan’ was considered a film that was made ahead of its time. And just like ‘Devadoothan’, it bombed at the box office only to be later recognised as a cult classic over the years.

‘Devadoothan’ starring Mohanlal directed by Sibi Malayil and written by Raghunath Paleri, is probably among the best horror films to be made in Malayalam cinema. The film’s representation of the ghost, the semi-horror elements in the movie and the haunting music by Vidyasagar gave life to a new gem in Malayalam cinema, though not many could appreciate its uniqueness back then. During a recent press conference, Sibi Malayil and Mohanlal exuded confidence, stating that the film will taste success. “There is a lot of anticipation for the film. It is the right time to bring it back to theatres,” he said.