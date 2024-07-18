Dulquer Salmaan reveals why he isn't doing many Malayalam movies lately

Malayali moviegoers have been wondering why their heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is rarely seen in Malayalam movies. Meanwhile, clips from Dulquer’s recent interview with noted movie critic Baradwaj Rangan, in which the actor speaks about Malayalam movies and other industries, have gone viral. Dulquer claims that there is a group of people who constantly target him and create problems for him when he works in Tamil and Telugu films. He added that an actor cannot survive forever using his family’s name and that he is not just ‘Mammootty’s son’ in other industries.

“Even though I am Mammootty’s son, I would like to be recognized as Dulquer Salmaan! There is always a group of people who will not allow me to shake off that tag, for their own agenda. If I do well in Tamil or Telugu and that audience is giving me some love, these groups of people will come and attack me there. They wouldn’t even consider that I am from their state. Even when I receive this love and acceptance, I almost wouldn’t allow myself to enjoy that. It’s a habit that is not good for my mental health,” Dulquer says.

The actor remarked that there is an urge to work in other languages as he isn’t burdened by the tag of being Mammootty’s son there. “When I work in other languages, I am very much known as me. I am a fiercely proud son of my father; however, I don’t want it to ever seem like it was easy for me or that I don’t care about this (the movies). There are some people who know me for what I am. I don’t wish to be known by my family’s name or do movies because of that,” noted Dulquer.