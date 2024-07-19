Small name, big stunts: The engineering marvel of Bujji

'Kalki 2898 AD', running successfully in theatres, features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The futuristic AI car, Bujji, driven by Prabhas' character, is one of the highlights of the movie, surprising everyone with its mind-boggling advanced capabilities. Bujji, reminiscent of iconic vehicles from Hollywood movies like Mad Max and Transformers, brings about a unique charm to the film. While most of Bujji's scenes are brought to life through graphics, the 'Kalki' team has actually created a functional prototype of the vehicle.

How Bujji got its name

Bujji, the wonder car, was named by Nag Ashwin, the director of the movie. When the filming began, the car wasn't fully created and hence some scenes were shot using a dummy created by the film's art team. At that time, creating the actual model designed by production designer Nitin Zihani Chaudhari seemed impossible. This was when director Naag Ashwin connected with Anand Mahindra through the X platform, and to Ashwin’s shock, Anand Mahindra accepted the task. Mahindra then introduced him to JA Motor Sport in Coimbatore, which gave the 'Kalki 2898 AD' team the confidence to actually build such a vehicle.

Keerthy Suresh provided the voice for Bujju in Kalki. Photo: Instagram/Keerthy Suresh

One reason for the delay in the release of the film was Bujji. Building this extraordinary vehicle required extensive preparation. The first design was a bit 'edgy,' but the team soon realized it didn't suit the film's character. As a result, the design team reworked Bujji's appearance, opting for a 'softer' look that aligned better with the movie’s theme.

People who made it real

Bujji became a reality, thanks to the collaboration between Mahindra and Jayam Automotives. Taking up the challenge of manufacturing this futuristic vehicle, Mahindra's product development team worked closely with Jayam Automotives from Coimbatore. Mahindra also played a crucial role in manufacturing Bujji's twin electric motors, bringing the AI-powered car to life.

Bujji. Photo: YouTube/Trailer

When Bujji finally became a reality, Anand Mahindra took to the X platform to share his thoughts on this truly challenging mission. He said, "Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X… We’re so proud of @nagashwin7 and his tribe of filmmakers who aren’t afraid to think big…and I mean REALLY big..Our team in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realize its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture, and performance. In fact, the vehicle runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel! And Jayem Automotives put it all together… Let the games begin…’’.

The 'Kalki 2898 AD' team received crucial support from Mahindra in key aspects of Bujji's development, including powertrain configuration, construction, and performance. A sum of nearly seven crore rupees was spent to build this impressive six-ton vehicle. The special interest of 'Kalki 2898 AD' director, Nag Ashwin, a known vehicle enthusiast, played a crucial role in bringing Bujji to life. This state-of-the-art vehicle, powered by AI technology, is an important character in the film. Adding to its charm, South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh has lent her voice to Bujji.

Bujji’s design

Although it may look like a small car, Bujji is actually larger than a Toyota Innova. In fact, its width is equivalent to two Toyota Fortuners placed side by side. Bujji is a massive vehicle, measuring 6,075 mm in length, 3,380 mm in width, and 2,186 mm in height. Its body is 500 mm longer than that of a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class.

Bujji travels on three unusually sized tyres, with two in the front and one in the back. The 34.5-inch front tyres, specially manufactured by CEAT, are hub-less wheels, meaning they lack axle support. Alloy wheels for these tyres were specially imported, and the tyres feature a chain link pattern to enhance their off-road capability. Designed for a time when there will be no roads, Bujji's tyres were crafted for travelling through rugged terrain, contributing to its futuristic design and aesthetics.

Bujji's central driver's seat is enclosed within a glass dome, and behind the driver's seat, there is another seat. Similar to conventional electric vehicles, Bujji is equipped with forward, neutral, and reverse gears, along with a steering wheel, brake, and accelerator. It features an electro-hydraulic steering system.

The rear-wheel-drive vehicle is propelled by twin electric motors generating 126hp (94kW). What truly sets Bujji apart is its unmatched torque capability of 9,800 Nm! The vehicle operates on a 47kWh battery that can be swapped as needed. In the movie, Bujji's rear section serves as a jail to incarcerate those caught by Prabhas, a bounty killer. However, in reality, this space conceals the vehicle's battery.

An engineering marvel

Superstar Naga Chaithanya, who had the opportunity to drive Bujji on the track, expressed awe at the vehicle, calling it beyond his imagination. He commended the 'Kalki 2898 AD' team for turning such a visionary concept into reality. In a social media post, Naga Chaithanya described Bujji as an engineering marvel. Originally designed and manufactured for the film, Bujji has since been driven by several stars.

The automobile world of Kalki

For the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD', approximately 20–24 vehicles were designed and all were manufactured in-house. The film utilizes VFX to enhance the stunts involving these vehicles. So far, only a select few of these specially designed vehicles have been unveiled to the audience in the first part of 'Kalki'.

Will Bujji-style cars hit the roads?

Vehicles modelled after Bujji cannot be manufactured commercially. This is due to the fact that Bujji has only three wheels, which poses a motor vehicle regulatory challenge. Its unusual width further complicates the suitability for normal road conditions. Driving Bujji on regular roads would be akin to manoeuvring a mining truck through the traffic on streets - a scenario that simply isn't feasible.

Bujji isn't just a vehicle; it's a superstar and a source of great inspiration for the Indian automotive sector. According to the 'Kalki 2898 AD' team, Bujji will bring a smile to everyone. Bujji's movements-running, standing, and turning-are executed with outstanding style and grace. Audience can experience Bujji as a character that can interact and share jokes with them.