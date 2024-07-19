From 'Aadujeevitham' to 'Nagendran's Honeymoons': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Aadujeevitham (Malayalam)

Based on the bestselling 2008 novel by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' follows the story of Najeeb (Prithviraj), a Malayali immigrant labourer who is forced into slavery as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Visual Romance, the film features a strong cast, including Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Netflix from July 19.

Nagendran's Honeymoons (Malayalam)

Nagendran's Honeymoons is a new romantic Malayalam comedy series featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role. The series revolves around Nagendran, a lazy man who dreams of moving to the Gulf. To fund his dream, he comes up with a plan to get married and take dowry.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 19.

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (Hindi)

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper follows the tumultuous journey of Manav Kaul's character, Tribhuvan Mishra, a successful chartered accountant whose life takes a drastic and dangerous turn. As a married man and father of two, he finds himself in a financial crisis, leading him to become an escort to pay off his debts. What starts as a seemingly ordinary story quickly escalates when one of his regular clients turns out to be married to a seasoned criminal. The series also stars Shubhrajyoti Barat, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tillotama Shome, Sumit Gulati, and Naresh Gosain.

Streaming on Netflix from July 18.

Lady In The Lake (English)

Natalie Portman stars in a new limited series drama inspired by Laura Lippman’s novel. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the series chronicles the journey of an investigative journalist who abandons her marriage and comfortable lifestyle to chase her ambition of becoming a reporter. Her path leads her to delve into two gripping murder cases: one involving an 11-year-old girl and the other a bartender.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from July 19.

I.S.S (English)

The story centres on American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) who seize control of the spacecraft due to conflicting directives from their respective home bases as a war breaks out on Earth.

Streaming on JioCinema from July 19.