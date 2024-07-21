Murali Gopi shares location stills of ‘Empuraan’, fans wonder about Mohanlal’s absence

Empuraan, starring superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films. This movie is reported to be a prequel to the box office blockbuster Lucifer, which marked actor Prithviraj’s directorial debut. Lucifer featured Mohanlal as politician Stephen Nedumpally and Abram Khureshi, an underworld don. Empuraan, also directed by Prithviraj, will explore the transformation of Stephen Nedumpally into Abram Khureshi.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates since the project's announcement. Recently, the film’s screenwriter, Murali Gopi, shared a picture of the crew from the Empuraan set in Gujarat on his social media. In the post, Murali Gopi referred to the crew members as “THE L – CREW,” showcasing director Prithviraj, cinematographer Sujith Vasudev, action choreographer Stunt Silva, and other team members.

However, Mohanlal was notably absent from the picture, leading to speculation among fans about whether filming has concluded. Despite being a prequel, Empuraan is highly anticipated following the success of Lucifer. The film’s release date has not yet been confirmed.