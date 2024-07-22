Asif Ali and Biju Menon to return in 'Thalavan' sequel, announced at success meet

'Thalavan,' one of the most appreciated and successful thrillers of the recent past, has proven to be a blockbuster at the box office. The Jis Joy directorial, starring Asif Ali and Biju Menon, received rave reviews and performed exceptionally well. The makers of the film have now announced a sequel. The sequel was revealed during the 65th-day success celebration event, with actor-director Dileesh Pothan, who played a key character in 'Thalavan,' making the announcement.

'Thalavan' was praised by prominent personalities, including Kamal Haasan, for its excellent narration and performances. The film once again proved that content is king, becoming one of the biggest hits in both Biju Menon's and Asif Ali's careers. It also had a commendable run in the overseas market. 'Thalavan' is produced by Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions in association with London Studios. The film is set in rural Malabar and depicts the conflicts between two police officers amidst an investigation.

The film also features actors such as Anusree, Miya George, Dileesh Pothan, Kottayam Nazeer, Sankar Ramakrishnan, Joji K. John, Dinesh, Anurup, Nandan Unni, and Bilas. The screenplay is written by Sarath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakatt. The music is composed by Deepak Dev, with cinematography by Saran Velayudhan.