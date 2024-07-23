Fans thrilled by new trailer for 'Manichitrathazhu' 4K re-release

Our Correspondent
Published: July 23, 2024 11:18 AM IST
Still from the remastered trailer of Manichitrathazhu. Photo: YouTube

Malayalis' favourite 'Manichitrathazhu' is all set for a grand re-release on 17 August, now in stunning 4K resolution. The excitement has been further fuelled by the release of a brand-new trailer, which has already received enthusiastic responses on social media.

E4 Entertainments and Matinee Now are bringing this updated version to cinemas. Originally released in 1993 and directed by Fazil, the film stars beloved Malayalam actors such as Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Thilakan, Innocent, Nedumudi Venu, and KPAC Lalitha. Since its release, the movie has garnered critical acclaim and audience affection, with its dialogues becoming a part of everyday life for Malayalis.

For her performance in 'Manichitrathazhu', Shobhana received the National Award for Best Actress that year. The film also won both the National and State Awards for the most popular film. It was remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with all versions achieving tremendous success.

