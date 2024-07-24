Ajith Kumar to be part of Prashanth Neel's KGF universe?

Ajith Kumar, who is busy shooting for the Tamil film 'Vidaa Muyarchi', will reportedly be part of the KGF universe created by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Reports have emerged that the Kollywood superstar has already met with Prasanth and finalised two films with the director, of which one is KGF 3.

The two reportedly sat down for a discussion recently, when Ajith was on a break from the shoot of 'Vidaa Muyarchi'. Following this, speculations have already begun about Ajith's role in the film's third installment. The movie is expected to hit theatres in 2026. Reportedly, PrasHanth has sought Ajith's date for the next three years.

KGF: Chapter Two collected over Rs 1200 crore globally. Photo: Imdb

It is speculated that Prashanth and Ajith will first begin shooting for the independent film, which is not part of the KGF universe. The film is expected to release in 2025, following which, Ajith will start shooting for 'KGF 3'.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash as Rocky Bhai, 'KGF: Chapter 2' featured a solid cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Ravina Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Vasistha N. Simha, and Rao Ramesh among many others. The film, which had a massive opening collection of Rs 54 crore in the Hindi market and Rs 1200 crore worldwide collection, announced the arrival of Kannada industry on the global map.